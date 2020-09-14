Seabrook
The following item was recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Craig L. Gagliardi, 31, of 114 Rockingham Village, Apt. D16, Seabrook, was arrested Friday at 10:56 p.m. and charged with disorderly conduct and simple assault by mutual combat. At the same time, Scott E. Miller, 35, of 25 Nason Road, Hampton Falls, N.H., was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and simple assault by mutual combat. Seabrook police made the arrests at Rockingham Village.
West Newbury
The following items were recorded in the West Newbury police log:
Alexandre DeOliveira, 27, 415 Lawrence St., Lowell, was arrested Sept. 3 at 8 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of drugs, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating to endanger, possession of a Class D drug with intent to distribute, speeding and a marked lanes violation. Officers Mike DeNaro and Rob Joyce made the arrest on Bridge Street.
Kate Boggiatto, 31, 34 Washington St., Groveland, was arrested Sept. 6 at 9 p.m. and charged on two previous warrants, driving while under the influence of alcohol, child endangerment while OUI, failure to dim headlights and a lights violation. Officers Mike DeNaro and Danielle Burrill made the arrest on Main Street.
Thomas Keene, 39, 26 Sanderson Ave., Lynn, was arrested Friday at 4:45 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant and with driving without a seat belt. Officers Mike DeNaro and Danielle Burrill made the arrest on Bachelor Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.