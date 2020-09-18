Seabrook

The following item was recorded in the Seabrook police log:

Keith Eaton, 39, 45 S. Main St., Seabrook, was arrested Tuesday at 11:06 p.m. and charged with criminal trespass. The arrest was made at the Irving gas station, Route 1.

State police

The following item was recorded at the Newbury barracks:

A 17-year-old was arrested Tuesday at 3:56 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant from Plymouth Juvenile Court. Trooper Jack Donaldson made the arrest in Newburyport.

