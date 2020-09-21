Amesbury
The following items we recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Christina Dugan, 35, 62 Thompson St., Amesbury, was arrested Thursday at 11:24 a.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Officer Nathan Basque made the arrest on Thompson Street.
Marguerite Shelton, 61, 41 Dublin Court, Amesbury, was arrested Thursday at 4:39 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense). Officers Scott Peters and Basque made the arrest at CVS Pharmacy, Macy Street.
Nicholas P. Theodorou, 23, 13 High St., Amesbury, was arrested Saturday at 11:56 a.m. and charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a marked lanes violation and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. Officers Troy Burrell and Jonathan Morrill made the arrest on Friend Street following a motor vehicle accident.
Newbury
The following item was recorded in the Newbury police log:
Dennis J. Maguire, 38, 3R Church St., Byfield, was arrested Thursday at 9:53 p.m. and charged with armed assault with intent to murder a person 60 years or older, strangulation or suffocation, assault and battery with serious injury of a person 60 years or older, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon of a person 60 years or older, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and threat to commit a crime (two counts). Sgt. Stephen Jenkins and Officer Michael Croteau made the arrest at a homeless encampment on the rail trail.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Devon R. Busch, 20, 83 New Boston Road, Kingston, N.H., was arrested Thursday at 8:28 a.m. and charged with driving after revocation or suspension. The arrest was made at the Seabrook police station.
William A. Knowles, 53, of 7 Biggs Lane, Seabrook, was arrested Friday at 11:10 p.m. and charged on bench warrants. The arrest was made on South Main Street.
