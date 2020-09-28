Amesbury
The following items we recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Sharon Ann Coogan, 38, of 1 Adams Court, Amesbury, was arrested Friday at 5:06 p.m. and placed into protective custody. Coogan was also issued a summons for malicious destruction of property less than $1,200. Officers Liam Leary and Samuel Marlar made the arrest on Water Street.
Debbra L. Dupuis, 41, of 10 Theriault Ave., Salem, New Hampshire, was arrested Friday at 11:56 p.m. and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol (second offense), possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle and a marked lanes violation. Officers Liam Leary and Samuel Marlar made the arrest on Friend Street.
Salisbury
The following item was recorded in the Salisbury police log:
Nicole E. Keating, 40, of 18 Monroe St., Shrewsbury, was arrested Saturday at 9:29 a.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Keating was also issued a summons for having an uninsured motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration. Officer Jayson Davis made the arrest on Interstate 95 south.
