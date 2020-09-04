Amesbury
The following items were recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Sky Kisekka, 30, of 38 Pequot St., Billerica, was arrested Monday at 11:52 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense) and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle. Officers Kyle Dzwonek and Samuel Marlar made the arrest on Highland Street.
Paul V. Moughan Jr., 64, of 2 Parsons Road, West Newbury, was arrested Wednesday at 6:42 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense) and speeding. Officer Thomas Nichols made the arrest on Spofford Street.
Salisbury
The following items were recorded in the Salisbury police log:
Lisa Ouellette, 56, of 725 Coolidge Woods, New Hampton, N.H., was arrested Monday at 12:58 a.m. and charged with possession of a Class E substance (five counts), assault and battery, and assault and battery of a person over 60 or disabled. Officer Jeffrey Greene made the arrest on CCC Road.
Calvin A Corthell, 28, of 71 Newton Road, Plaistow, N.H., was arrested Monday at 10:16 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense). Officer Patrick Szymkowski made the arrest following a car crash on Seabrook Road.
Seabrook
The following item was recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Kayla J. Soule, 28, of 34 Hemlock Haven, Hampton, N.H., was arrested Thursday at 2:18 a.m. and charged with driving after revocation or suspension and driving after revocation or suspension due to OUI. The arrest was made on Ocean Boulevard.
