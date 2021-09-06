Amesbury
The following items were recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Errol Myers, 30, 164 Whitehall Road, Apt. B3A12, Amesbury, was arrested Friday at 4:37 a.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Officer Kyle Dzwonek made the arrest on Whitehall Road.
Maria Isabel Perez, 34, 54 O’Brien Terrace, Lowell, was arrested Friday at 11:09 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Officer Kiro Shenouda made the arrest on Haverhill Road.
Salisbury
The following item was recorded in the Salisbury police log:
Frank D. Mancini, 61, 437 Ballard Ridge Road, Wakefield, N.H., was arrested Thursday at 10:29 p.m. and charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol (third offense), operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license and a marked lanes violation. Officer Juan Guillermo made the arrest on Elm Street.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Aaron D. Bergeron, 23, 195 S. Main St., Apt. C, Seabrook, was arrested Thursday at 12:38 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. The arrest was made on South Main Street.
Craig Barker, 57, 51 Main St., Salisbury, was arrested Thursday at 1:28 p.m. and charged with driving a motor vehicle while impaired, breach of bail, conduct after an accident and disorderly conduct. The arrest was made on Lafayette Road.
Deek D. Laverriere, 57, 3 Timber Court, Seabrook, was arrested Saturday 7:15 p.m. and charged with driving while impaired and aggravated DUI. The arrest was made on Evergreen Drive.
Alexis Emil Sanchez, 35, 3A Shady Lane, No. 1, Plaistow, N.H., was arrested Sunday at 1:26 a.m. and charged with driving while impaired. The arrest was made at the intersection of Route 286 and Washington Street.
