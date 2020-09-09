Rowley
The following item was recorded in the Rowley police log:
Alison Portalla, 43, 174 Hillside St., Rowley, was arrested Aug. 31 at 10:13 a.m. and charged on a previous warrant. The arrest was made on Hillside Street.
Updated: September 9, 2020 @ 4:08 am
