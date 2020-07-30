Salisbury
The following item was recorded in the Salisbury police log:
Kristina Marie Lussier, 35, of 7 Porter St., No. 1, Lowell, was arrested Wednesday at 12:41 a.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Officer Jayson Davis made the arrest on Elm Street.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Anthony W. Rosa, 38, of 144 Broadway, South Portland, Maine, was arrested Tuesday at 10:14 a.m. and charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and giving a false report to law enforcement. The arrest wad made at the Seabrook police station.
Christopher Al-Nabulsi, 30, of 11 Bentley St., No. 5, Salem, was arrested Wednesday at 2:50 a.m. and charged with illegal possession of controlled drugs (two counts) and driving while impaired. The arrest was made on Route 1.
Katherine Comei, 29, of 21 Cranton Ave., Groveland, was arrested Wednesday at 1:09 p.m. and charged with bench warrants. The arrest was made on Route 286, eastbound.
