The following items were recorded in the Salisbury police log:

Calvin A Corthell, 28, of 71 Newton Road, Plaistow, N.H., was arrested Monday at 10:16 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense). Officer Patrick Szymkowski made the arrest following a car crash on Seabrook Road.

Seabrook 

The following item was recorded in the Seabrook police log:

Kayla J. Soule, 28, of 34 Hemlock Haven, Hampton, N.H., was arrested Thursday at 2:18 a.m. and charged with driving after revocation or suspension and driving after revocation or suspension due to OUI. The arrest was made on Ocean Boulevard.

