Amesbury
The following item was recorded in the Amesbury police log:
James Rowan, 18, of 50 Main St., Amesbury, was arrested Friday at 3:10 a.m. and charged with an assault on a family or household member. Officer Kiro Shenouda made the arrest on Powow Street.
Salisbury
The following item was recorded in the Salisbury police log:
Richard J. Cloutier, 57, of Hampton, New Hampshire, was arrested Friday at 11:11 a.m. and charged as a fugitive from justice on a court warrant. Sgt. Steve Sforza made the arrest.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Michael Steven Burke, 26, and Vidali Medina Pabon, 42, both of 17 Boston St., Salem, were arrested Friday at 1:12 p.m. and individually charged with possession of a Schedule 1-4 controlled drug. Seabrook police made the arrest on Lafayette Road.
Nicholas A. MacGlashing, 32, of 5 Pine Lane, Kensington, New Hampshire, was arrested Friday at 7:19 p.m. and charged with conduct after an accident and abandonment of a vehicle. Seabrook police made the arrest on Route 107.
Sherlyn L. Sanabia, 18, of 17 Tremont St., No. 301, Haverhill, was arrested Friday at 11:41 p.m. and charged with operation of a motor vehicle without a valid license and transportation of alcohol by a minor. Seabrook police made the arrest on the corner of Ocean Boulevard and River Street.
James Dustin, 18, of 1 Osborne Terrace, No. 4, Hampton, New Hampshire, was arrested Saturday at 11:38 a.m. and charged with unlawful possession of alcohol and intoxication. Seabrook police made the arrest on Farm Lane.
