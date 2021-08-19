Newburyport
The following item was recorded in the Newburyport police log:
Christine M. Quinn, 59, 30 Green St., left side, Newbury, was arrested Thursday at 1:05 a.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and a marked lanes violation. Officer Schyler Reilly made the arrest on Merrimac Street near the municipal garage.
Salisbury
The following item was recorded in the Salisbury police log:
Keirstyn Martin, 23, 71 Boston Road, No. 2212, North Billerica, was arrested Tuesday at 12:28 a.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of drugs, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle. Officer Timothy Rivet made the arrest on High Street.
Seabrook
The following item was recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Tytus Scott, 18, 82 South Main St., Seabrook, was arrested Tuesday at 10:19 a.m. and charged with breach of bail conditions, driving after revocation or suspension, and disobeying an officer. The arrest was made on South Main Street.
Rowley
The following item was recorded in the Rowley police log:
Raymond Smith, 40, no fixed address, was arrested Friday, Aug. 13, at 6:11 p.m. and charged with a court default warrant. The arrest was made on Route 1.
State police
The following item was recorded at the Newbury barracks:
Kurt Koloseus, 20, 2 Cross Ave., Salem, was arrested Wednesday at 2:06 a.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of drugs, possession of a class B substance and a marked lanes violation. Trooper Thomas Hollow made the arrest in Georgetown.
