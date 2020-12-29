Newbury
The following item was recorded in the Newbury police log:
Marlin H. Fogg, 37, 40 Railroad Ave., Seabrook, was arrested Monday at 8:57 a.m. and charged with being a fugitive from justice with a court warrant. Officer Mark Smigielski made the arrest at the Rockingham County Jail in New Hampshire.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Rui Barao, 46, 15A Bowley Way, Seabrook, was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 22, at 11:04 a.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol. The arrest was made at the Irving gas station on Route 1.
Jomay Ali, 70, 115 Rockingham Village, Apt. A17, Seabrook, was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 22, at 5:04 p.m. and charged with a previous warrant. The arrest was made after police responded to an auto theft complaint at Rockingham Village.
Amy Lee Warcewicz, 39, 117 Rockingham Village, Apt. B14, Seabrook, was arrested Wednesday at 11:57 p.m. and charged with breach of bail conditions. The arrest was made after police responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint at Rockingham Village.
Jennifer L. Boyd, 42, 4 Myrtle Terrace, Seabrook, was arrested Saturday at 5:27 p.m. and charged with second degree assault (domestic violence) and second degree assault. The arrest was made on Myrtle Terrace.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.