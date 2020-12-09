Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Annette M. Marston, 61, 167 East Main St., Gloucester, was arrested Monday at 11:43 a.m. and charged with shoplifting. The arrest was made at Hobby Lobby, Route 1.
Erica Eaton, 43, 14 Arthur Gordon Drive, Rowley, was arrested Monday at 1:37 p.m. and charged with shoplifting. The arrest was made at the Seabrook police station.
Rowley
The following item was recorded in the Rowley police log:
Hatem M. Gomaa, 54, 37 Prince St., Danvers, was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 1 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of drugs and a marked lanes violation. The arrest was made on Route 1.
