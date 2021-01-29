Salisbury
The following item was recorded in the Salisbury police log:
Daniel C. Cardillo, 51, 6 Atlantic Ave,. No. 2, Salisbury, was arrested Tuesday at 6:51 p.m. and charged with violating an abuse prevention order. Officer Timothy Rivet made the arrest on Atlantic Avenue.
Seabrook
The following item was recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Elizabeth Chase, 28, 131 Lafayette Road, No. 14, Seabrook, was charged Wednesday at 7:08 p.m. with three counts of simple assault, after police responded to a 911 call on Lafayette Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.