NEWBURY
The following items were recorded in the Newbury police log:
Dominic Jude Martinez, 29 Ruskin St,. No. 3, Springfield, was arrested Saturday at 9:43 a.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Officers James Velonis Jr. and Mark Smigielski made the arrest on High Road.
Ryan Andrew Emery, 24, 56 Washington St., No. 1, Ipswich, was arrested Sunday at 2:35 a.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, speeding and a marked lanes violation. Officer Jason DaCunha made the arrest on Route 1.
Dain A. Blackadar, 30, 8 Maple St., Byfield, was arrested Monday at 10:37 a.m. and charged with a previous warrant.
Noah Ryan Benson, 19, 9 Ryan Road, Gloucester, was arrested Tuesday at 2:48 a.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, speeding and a marked lanes violation. Officer Jason DaCunha made the arrest on Route 1. At the same time, two teens were issued summonses for person under 21 in possession of alcohol.
SALISBURY
The following item was recorded in the Salisbury police log:
Joshua Cloutman, 28, 125 Cedar St., No. 1, Haverhill, was arrested Monday at 7:38 p.m. and charged with a previous warrant. Officer Jeffrey Greene made the arrest on Ocean Front South.
