Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Colby Brown, 31, 114 Rockingham Village Apt. D-13, Seabrook, was arrested Monday at 9:03 p.m. and charged with simple assault with bodily injury (domestic violence) and simple assault with bodily injury. The arrest was made on Main Street.
Ted Aimable, 28, 20 Vine St., Lowell, was arrested Tuesday at 12:36 p.m. and charged with bench warrants. The arrest was made at the Seabrook police station.
State Police
The following item was recorded at the Newbury barracks:
Lorenzo Cruz, 38, 555 Westbrook St., No. 3, South Portland, Maine, was arrested Tuesday at 12:34 a.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended or revoked registration, impeded operation of a motor vehicle and a marked lanes violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.