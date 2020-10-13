Amesbury
The following items were recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Jonathan W. Deily-Swearingen, 48, 44 Sparhawk St., Amesbury, was arrested Sunday at 6:43 p.m. and charged with driving with a suspended registration and driving an uninsured vehicle. The arrest was made in the vicinity of the Institution for Savings on Main Street.
Kurt Travers McGrath, 32, 3 Jarvis Way, Westford, was arrested Sunday at 9:25 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, a marked lanes violation, failure to stop or yield, and possession of an open container of alcohol in a vehicle. The arrest was made near the Al Prime gas station on Elm Street.
State Police
The following items were recorded in the Newbury barracks:
Ricky Rosado, 30, 41 Merrimac St., Apt. 601, Haverhill, was arrested Sunday at 9 a.m. and charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving without an inspection sticker, and on a warrant for a misdemeanor. The arrest was made by Officer Zachary Bolcome at 348 River St., Haverhill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.