Newburyport
The following item was recorded in the Newburyport police log:
Gregory R. Belanger, 58, 134 Kimball Road, Amesbury, was arrested Friday at 6:07 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and a marked lanes violation. Officers John Gavin and Eric Marshall made the arrest on Merrimac Street.
Amesbury
The following item was recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Eric Stephen Rimington, 40, 67 Aubin St., Amesbury, was arrested Monday at 11:04 p.m. and charged with a previous warrant, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and an equipment violation. Officer Thomas Nichols made the arrest on Sparhawk Street.
Salisbury
The following items were recorded in the Salisbury police log:
John Shea, 60, 115 Beach Road, Salisbury, was arrested Sunday at 6:55 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and marked lanes violation. Sgt. Timothy Hunter made the arrest on Elm Street.
Robert A. Rogers II, 35, 141 Beach Road, No. 16, Salisbury, was arrested Monday at 8:29 a.m. and charged with a previous warrant. Sgt. James Leavitt made the arrest on Main Street.
Devin J. Chouinard, 33, 40 Brissette Ave., No. 9, Salisbury, was arrested Monday at 7:43 p.m. and charged with a previous warrant, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and no inspection sticker. Officer Jeremy Kelley made the arrest on Toll Road.
Seabrook
The following item was recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Paul Lawrence Dustin, 20, no fixed address, Hampton, N.H. and Xavier Macshane, 19, 1534 Andover St. Tewksbury, were arrested Tuesday at 12:54 a.m. and charged with unlawful possession/intoxication. Dustin was also charged with shoplifting and violation of probation or bail. Macshane was also charged with breach of bail. The arrests were made at the Irving/Circle K service station on Route 1.
State Police
The following item was recorded at the Newbury barracks:
Selvyn M. Macarro-Barrios, 33, 10 Linwood Place, No. 1, Lynn, was arrested Tuesday at 5:03 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol (third offense), operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license due to OUI, operating a motor vehicle with a revoked or suspended license, a marked lanes violation, no seat belt and failure to use care in starting/stopping/turning/backing. Trooper Jack Donaldson made the arrest in Merrimac.
