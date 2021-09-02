Salisbury
The following item was recorded in the Salisbury police log:
Michael Johnson, 48, 234 Wilder St., No. 2, Lowell, was arrested Tuesday at 11:57 p.m. and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot). Sgt. Jeremy Kelley made the arrest on Atlantic Avenue.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Brianna Craveiro, 24, 7 Appleton St., Danvers, was arrested Monday at 11:27 a.m. and charged with driving after revocation or suspension. At the same time, Cornelius Watson, 31, 81 South Main St., Seabrook, was arrested and charged with stalking. The arrests were made on Route 1.
Clinton Towle, 27, 98 North Road, Apt. A, Deerfield, N.H. was arrested Wednesday at 10:42 p.m. and charged with driving while under impairment and aggravated driving while under impairment. The arrest was made at the Seabrook police station.
State Police
The following items was recorded at the Newbury barracks:
James Smith, 41, 116 Garfield St., Laconia, N.H. was arrested Sunday at 8:50 a.m. and charged with possession of a class B substance, operator refusing to identify self, speeding, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Trooper Thomas Hashew made the arrest in Salisbury.
Michael G. Deveau, 35, 45 Locust St., No. 518, Haverhill, was arrested Sunday at 7:20 p.m. and charged with possession of a class B substance, three previous warrants, speeding and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended or revoked license. Trooper Sean Crowley made the arrest in Amesbury.
Brian Mercier, 50, 68 5th St., Lowell, was arrested Sunday at 9:25 p.m. and charged with a previous warrant and no seat belt. Trooper Giovanni Orlando made the arrest in Amesbury.
Jason Luby, 35, 13 Ashby Road, Bedford, was arrested Monday at 12:10 p.m. and charged with possession of a class B substance, a previous warrant and speeding. Trooper Zachary Bolcombe made the arrest in Newbury.
Christopher Blythe, 35, 125 Spruce St., No. 2, Watertown, was arrested Tuesday at 4:10 a.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and a marked lanes violation. Trooper Thomas Hollow made the arrest in Salisbury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.