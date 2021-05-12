Salisbury

The following item was recorded in the Salisbury police log:

Ashley L. Bouchard, 32, 82 Beach Road, No. 19, Salisbury, was arrested Monday at 11:08 p.m. and charged with unarmed burglary with assault and assault and battery. Officer Adam Lischinsky made the arrest after responding to a breaking and entering in progress on Lincoln Avenue.

Seabrook

The following item was recorded in the Seabrook police log:

Elizabeth Kenyon, 27, 11 Stonecroft, No. 2, Portsmouth, N.H. was arrested Monday at 1:50 p.m. and charged with possession of a controlled drug. The arrest was made at the Rockingham Village Apartments.

State police

The following item was recorded at the Newbury barracks:

James Demoura II, 43 Chandler Ave., Taunton, was arrested Monday at 11:52 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense) and speeding. Trooper Daniel Henderson made the arrest in Georgetown.

