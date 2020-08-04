Newbury
The following items were recorded in the Newbury police log:
Melissa Ann Bateman, 33, of 236 Doyle Road, Holden, was arrested Sunday at 2:17 a.m. and charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; assault with a dangerous weapon; intimidating a witness, juror, or police or court official; and possession of a Class A drug.
Amesbury
The following items were recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Thomas A. Brennick, 56, of 6 Taff St., Apt. 3, Dorchester, was arrested Monday at 1:36 p.m. and charged with being a fugitive from justice on a court warrant. The arrest was made at Stop and Shop on Macy Street.
Benjamin D. Rebello, 29, of 14 Crocus St., Warwick, Rhode Island, was arrested Monday at 4:18 p.m. and charged with larceny from a person, shoplifting by concealing merchandise, and receiving stolen property. The arrest was made at Cumberland Farms on Main Street.
