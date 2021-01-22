GEORGETOWN — Police said a man traveled from his home in Maine to have sex with a local 13-year-old girl, but the girl was actually a police officer posing as a child on social media.
The man — Patrick Plummer, 29, of Parsonsfield — has been charged with traveling with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a person under 18 years old and transportation of child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling.
Police said Plummer used various methods of electronic messaging to communicate with the undercover officer and devised a plan to meet the child in Georgetown.
Investigators said that on Sept. 26, Plummer drove from Maine to a predetermined location in Georgetown, where the meeting was planned.
Officers arrested Plummer at the scene and found he had four cell phones, a computer and a spring-release knife. A preliminary analysis of the electronic evidence seized from Plummer’s car revealed more than 100 images and videos of child pornography on at least three of the devices, investigators said.
Investigators said evidence shows Plummer was logged into the account from which he had communicated with the undercover officer. An analysis of the devices is ongoing, Lelling said.
Plummer admitted he had traveled from Maine to meet the girl, that he was communicating with approximately 10 underaged girls, and that investigators would find child pornography on his devices, according to court documents.
Plummer was charged Wednesday in federal court in Boston, investigators said.
The FBI, Georgetown police and the Essex County District Attorney’s Office helped with the investigation.
The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide program designed to protect children from exploitation and abuse.
