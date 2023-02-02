MERRIMAC — A routine traffic stop for speeding on Tuesday resulted in a Maine man being arrested and charged with 37 illegal firearms, drug and motor vehicle offenses after state police say they found four handguns as well as cocaine and ammunition in his car.
Taylor Young, 36, of Cape Neddick, Maine, was arraigned the next morning in Newburyport District Court and ordered held without bail pending a Feb. 9 dangerousness hearing after Judge Peter Doyle ruled there was enough probable cause to hold him until at least then.
A passenger in the car, Erica Ath, 22, of Billerica, was also arrested and charged with illegal firearms offenses. She was arraigned at the same time and posted $8,500 cash bail. She is due back in court on March 9 for a pretrial hearing.
Trooper Jack Donaldson was monitoring traffic on Interstate 495 north in Merrimac around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday when he spotted a Honda CR-V going 90 mph in a 65 mph zone. Donaldson caught up with the Honda and pulled it over near the Broad Street exit. Donaldson quickly learned the driver, Young, did not have a valid driver's license and had a warrant for his arrest out of Lawrence District Court.
Young was handcuffed and placed in Donaldson's cruiser. While searching him, Donaldson found a 9mm bullet inside his right front pocket.
"I asked Young if he had a gun in the car and stated 'no, I do not.' I asked Young if he had a license to carry a firearm in Massachusetts and he stated 'nope, I do not carry in Mass,'" Donaldson wrote in his report.
Ath was ordered out of the car and Donaldson asked her if she had a license to carry a firearm in the state. She said she didn't. Donaldson then asked if there were any firearms in the car with her saying there was a handgun under the passenger seat belonging to Young. Donaldson found the loaded handgun in a holster.
"The 9mm handgun had a flashlight attached to it and did not have any serial numbers on the gun," Donaldson wrote in his report.
A further search of the car resulted in troopers finding fentanyl, cocaine, more ammunition, ammunition magazines, two cellphones, and a hypodermic needle. Troopers also found three more handguns and additional ammunition inside a backpack belonging to Young, according to Donaldson's report.
Young was charged with four counts of illegal possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device, possession of ammunition without an FID card, improperly storage of a firearm, possession of a class A and B substance, and multiple motor vehicle offenses.
Ath was charged carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a class A substance and improper storage of a firearm.
At the Newbury barracks, troopers weighed the confiscated drug and determined they took more than 2 grams of fentanyl and 1.2 grams of cocaine off the streets, according to Donaldson's report.
"During the interview, Young said that he was carrying the 9mm on his person and when he was pulled over, he handed the gun to Ath to have her put it under her seat," Donaldson wrote in his report.
