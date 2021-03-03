NEWBURYPORT — Told he could not eat his fast-food meal at McDonald's restaurant on Storey Avenue due to COVID-19 restrictions, a Texas man became angry and attacked the manager, according to Newburyport District Court records.
Following the incident, John C. Holton, 70, was summonsed to court in mid-January on a charge of assault and battery, according to local police.
Holton was arraigned on the charge Tuesday and ordered to stay out of Newburyport while awaiting trial. Judge Peter Doyle also ordered Holton, who lived in Lincoln, Rhode Island, at the time of the incident Jan. 13, not to abuse the alleged victim.
Officer Derek Paru was told by the manager that even though the dining room was closed, Holton and his wife sat down at one of the tables about 12:15 p.m. and began eating.
When the manager asked them to leave, Holton and his wife refused. The manager then grabbed their drinks and placed them on a to-go tray. Holton then "went after" the manager and grabbed her arm, leaving a red mark, according to the officer's report.
A witness who stepped in to break up the altercation told the officer that he "felt the need to protect (the manager)" after seeing Holton attack her, the report said.
By the time Paru and Officer Charles Vorderis arrived, Holton and his wife were inside their U-Haul truck with the motor running.
Holton admitted they did not want to eat outside, but told officers he was merely trying to grab the drinks away from the manager. Holtdon also he was "suddenly grabbed from behind" by the witness.
Holton told police he was a disabled veteran who had a hard time hearing, Paru wrote in his report.
At Holton's arraignment, his wife told Doyle of her husband's condition and served as the conduit between the judge and her husband. She also told the judge they had recently moved to Texas and had no intention of returning to Newburyport.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com.
