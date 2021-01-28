AMESBURY — A Merrimac man's decision to leave two Jack Russell terriers in his pickup for two hours Tuesday night landed him in court, charged with two counts of animal cruelty.
James D. Fuller, 56, of Emery Street was also charged with violating an abuse prevention order and cocaine possession after police say he had dinner with an acquaintance who obtained a restraining order against him months earlier.
Upon Fuller's arrest about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, police found roughly nine grams of cocaine on him, according to Newburyport District Court records.
At Fuller's arraignment Wednesday, Judge Allen Swan ordered him held on $1,500 cash bail. The judge also ordered Fuller to have the dogs evaluated by a veterinarian and allow a well-being check by a police animal control officer.
Fuller's attorney, Charles Nierman, argued against such a high cash bail, saying the woman who took out the restraining order invited him over for dinner. The woman was also under the impression that she had removed the court order against Fuller. Nierman also argued the dogs were healthy and were each 14 years old.
"He obviously has taken good care of these dogs," Nierman said.
As for the cocaine, Nierman said his client had forgotten about it and was surprised when police found the drug.
Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy called nine grams of cocaine not a "trifling amount" and said Fuller was unhappy when police found it.
"I knew it was going to bite me," Fuller said, according to Kennedy.
Kennedy, who asked Swan to hold Fuller on $5,000 cash bail, said the defendant had a substantial criminal history with multiple assault and battery charges on his record, including one against the same woman.
About the same time Fuller was arraigned, the woman asked Swan to dismiss the restraining order against him. Swan granted the request.
Fuller is due back in court Feb. 18 for a pretrial hearing.
Someone noticed the two dogs in the truck and called police about 9 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the police report. By that time, it was roughly 30 degrees outside and about 2 inches of snow had fallen.
When Officer Shawn O'Brien arrived, the windshield had been covered with snow and he only saw the dogs by looking through the driver's side window. The truck was unlocked and a door slightly open.
O'Brien was able to confirm the truck belonged to Fuller and that a woman who lived at the house where he parked had a restraining order against him.
O'Brien spoke to Fuller's dinner date, who told the officer she thought she had dropped the restraining order. When asked for paperwork to confirm that, she was unable to give him any.
Fuller was eventually handcuffed and taken to the police station. The woman Fuller had visited brought the dogs into her home, according to O'Brien's report.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.