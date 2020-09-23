SALISBURY – An Amesbury man was summonsed to court to face an animal cruelty charge after he allegedly kicked a dog Monday night while waiting for beach pizza.
John M. Harding, 58, of Perkins Street was ordered to appear in Newburyport District Court in the near future.
The summons was issued Monday about 7:15 p.m. after police say he began yelling at a man and then called his dog "stupid."
Harding and the dog owner were waiting in line at Cristy's Pizza on Broadway. For an unknown reason, Harding ran over to the dog and kicked it, according to Salisbury police Chief Thomas Fowler.
"For no apparent reason other than we believe he has a mental health issue," Fowler said, referring to Harding.
Fowler added that he did not know the dog's breed but said it was not injured.
In 2016, Harding saw disorderly conduct and threatening to commit a crime charges generally continued for 10 months. The charges stem from separate incidents in Amesbury and Newburyport.
The Newburyport incident took place at Anna Jaques Hospital, according to court records.
