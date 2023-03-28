BYFIELD — Hours before his arrest by a SWAT team Monday afternoon, Forest Street resident George Shoreman broke into his neighbor’s house and pressed a loaded handgun against the man’s left cheek, according to Newburyport District Court records.
“I told you to stay to stay out of this, I’m serious,” Shoreman told the terrified neighbor.
For up to 10 minutes, Shoreman forced his neighbor to open doors and closets as Shoreman searched for people he believed his neighbor was hiding from him. The incident Monday morning was not the first time Shoreman broke into the home, police said.
The neighbor waited several hours to report the armed home invasion to police out of fear for his safety, calling Shoreman “absolutely nuts,” according to Newbury police Detective Sgt. Stephen Jenkins’ report.
Shoreman, according to the neighbor, had threatened him several times in the past, including two incidents when Shoreman entered his home uninvited.
“(The neighbor) said George Shoreman has shown him the same pistol twice, and has mentioned owning a ‘street sweeper’ which is common slang for a sawed-off shotgun,” Jenkins wrote in his report, adding that Shoreman did not have a license to carry firearms.
Following the interview with the victim, police obtained a warrant for Shoreman’s arrest. and based on the seriousness of the charges, Shoreman’s mental state and the belief he had a gun, local police reached out to the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council to send dozens of officers to assist.
After surrounding Shoreman’s home about 4:30 p.m., police used a bullhorn to order him to surrender. Shoreman did so without incident.
Shoreman, 45, was charged with armed kidnapping, armed home invasion, breaking and entering night time with intent to commit a felony, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license and threatening to commit a crime.
“George Shoreman has known to me due to prior interactions with the Newbury Police Department. He is known as suffering from mental illness and volatile behavior,” Jenkins wrote in his report, adding that this was not the first time NEMLEC was called to Shoreman’s home to get him out of the residence.
At the same time, his wife, Heather Shoreman, 46, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact, unlawful possession of a firearm without a serial number, carrying a dangerous weapon and possession of a high-capacity firearm.
Heather Shoreman left the home moments before her husband, holding their two dogs and a Market Basket shopping bag, according to police. A NEMLEC officer spotted a black semiautomatic pistol in the shopping bag.
“Heather Shoreman made no mention of the firearm to any of the numerous NEMLEC officers in her presence, leading me to believe she was attempting to conceal the firearm from police knowledge,” Jenkins wrote in his report, adding that she did not have an FID card for the pistol.
Following the arrests, Newbury police Chief Patty Fisher thanked NEMLEC and Forest Street neighbors for their help.
“The Newbury Police Department would like to recognize the cooperation, patience and understanding that the residents of Forest Street extended us during this event,” Fisher said. “Additionally, we appreciate the professionalism exhibited by the members of NEMLEC while in our community. Their rapid deployment and expertise ensure high-risk police actions are executed with the utmost regard for public, subject and officer safety.”
At his arraignment, George Shoreman was ordered held without bail after Essex County prosecutor Michelle Belmonte argued there was enough probable cause to keep him locked up until a dangerousness hearing takes place April 4.
Heather Shoreman was ordered held on $5,000 cash bail. Her next court date was unavailable.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
