NEWBURYPORT — That laptop the company gave you when you started working there?
A Newburyport company called local police when a former employee not only refused to return the one it gave him when he got laid off in March but altered it in an attempt to wipe it clean, according to Newburyport District Court documents.
As a result, Thomas Bryk, 53, of Newbury, New Hampshire, was arraigned Tuesday in District Court on the following charges: larceny over $1,200 by false pretenses and having unauthorized access to a computer system.
Bryk told Judge Peter Doyle that he would represent himself on the charges and agreed to return to court Oct. 5 for a pretrial hearing. Doyle ordered Bryk to have no contact with the victim while awaiting trial.
On June 10, a little less than three months later after Bryk was laid off from Crystal Engineering, the owner went to local police to complain that Bryk had been asked several times to return a $2,765 Dell laptop and company keys valued at $500 without receiving an answer.
“(The owner) advised me that the IT department has attempted to block him out of the computer, but Mr. Bryk bypassed that with a computer reboot,” Officer Ryan Cutter wrote in his report, adding that Bryk also had access to Crystal Engineering’s data.
Cutter tried calling Bryk multiple times with no result. He then contacted Newbury, New Hampshire, police, hoping they would have better luck reaching Bryk.
A few weeks later, the owner told Cutter that Bryk’s wife said the company’s contract with Bryk allowed him to keep the computer. The owner told Cutter there was no truth to that claim and wanted police to continue its attempts to reach Bryk.
But all attempts went for naught as Bryk refused to contact local and Newbury police. Provided with the less-than-satisfactory news, the owner told Cutter he would like charges to be filed against Bryk, according to Cutter’s report.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
