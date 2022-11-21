NEWBURYPORT — Local police are looking for a man who they say stole a wallet from a person at Anna Jaques Hospital's oncology center off Wallace Bashaw Way on Monday.
Following the theft, police say the man got into a silver Honda SUV and was last seen turning onto Low Street.
Police quickly put out a be-on-the-lookout request to neighboring police departments as inspectors began collecting evidence.
Newburyport police Lt. Matthew Simons said before the man left the area, he pulled into a nearby gas station and used a credit or debit card in the wallet before heading off.
Simons said inspectors are collecting video footage from the gas station and the medical building.
The man walked into the cancer center about 12:30 p.m. without a mask, claiming to be an Uber driver and asked if he could use a restroom, according to police.
The staff insisted he wear a mask inside the medical building, which led to a brief verbal altercation. Due to the interaction, the manager asked the staff to check if there was anything missing once the suspect left the building. That led to a woman learning that her wallet had been stolen, Simons said.
City Marshal Mark Murray said although stealing from a hospital is not unheard of, it is very uncommon.
"I would say it's brazen," Murray said.
A hospital spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.