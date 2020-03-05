MERRIMAC — A local man was ordered held without bail Wednesday after being arraigned on several firearm and restraining order violations in Newburyport District Court.
Tony S. Eaton, 56, of 98 E. Main St. repeatedly ignored conditions of a restraining order and when stopped by local police on Tuesday, he was carrying a Glock handgun without having a license for it, according to Merrimac police.
He faces multiple charges, including violating an abuse prevention order, intimidating a witness, possessing a firearm without a license or an FID card, and possessing ammunition without an FID card.
The charge of intimidating a witness stems from Eaton allegedly telling the same woman who filed a restraining against him that he would beat her up if she did not pay him money.
“The affidavit indicated (the victim) had to give Tony Eaton approximately $100 every other day, if not he said he is going to hit her,” Merrimac police Officer Jeffrey Boisvert wrote in his report.
Boisvert also wrote that Eaton told the victim to “remove the no abuse order or else.”
In District Court, Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy told Judge Peter Doyle that Eaton posed a danger to the woman and should be held without bail until a dangerousness hearing could be held.
Eaton’s attorney agreed the court had enough probable cause to hold his client until that hearing, which was scheduled for March 11.
After an arrest warrant was issued for Eaton on Tuesday, Merrimac police Officer Stephen Ringuette went to the suspect’s home about 3 p.m. only to find the house empty.
A short time later, Ringuette spotted Eaton’s car at the intersection of Mechanic and East Main streets. Ringuette pulled Eaton over on East Main Street and waited until Chief Eric Shears arrived to assist. Eaton was told he was being arrested and was placed into custody without incident, according to Ringuette’s report.
In Eaton’s car, Shears found a Sig Sauer firearms case in the back seat. Ringuette then found a black semiautomatic Glock firearm, also in the back seat. The gun was unloaded. In the trunk, police found a loaded .357 10-round firearm magazine.
“I advised Chief Shears that Eaton did not have a LTC (license to carry) to possess a firearm and that I had charged him previously with possession and improper storage of firearms,” Ringuette wrote in his report.
