SALISBURY — A New York man was summonsed to appear in Newburyport District Court after police say he threatened to shoot another man Monday night at the rest stop off Interstate 95.
Jonathan J. Munafo, 33, of Albany faces a charge of threatening to commit a crime after state police Trooper Jack Donaldson issued him a summons about 7:30 p.m.
Donaldson spoke to the victim minutes after a man driving a crossover type of car with President Donald Trump stickers “all over it” threatened to shoot him while they were parked at the rest stop, according to the trooper’s report.
Donaldson’s report does not say what sparked the confrontation.
The victim was able to obtain Munafo’s license plate number and gave that information to Donaldson. The trooper checked the plate, which belonged to the New York Naval Militia, and came up with Munafo’s name and address.
The original phone call was made to the Salisbury Police Department, which then transferred the call to the state police’s Newbury barracks.
The New York Naval Militia, founded in 1891, is the naval component of the New York state defense force, according to its website.
