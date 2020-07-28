SALISBURY - One man was arrested and another summonsed to court after local and state police responded to a disturbance around 6 p.m. Monday on Salisbury Beach.
Eric Greenwood, 54, of Gorham Street, Lowell, was charged with possession of a class B substance after police say he threw a crack pipe over a fence after he dropped it in front of officers.
A second man, Aaron Biggin, 42, of Warwick, R.I. was issued a summons for assault and battery after he allegedly slapped Greenwood, also while police were present.
Greenwood was issued a bail warning and release on personal recognizance following his arraignment Tuesday afternoon in Newburyport District Court. He is due back on Aug. 27 for a pretrial hearing. A bail warning means that should Greenwood be charged with another crime, his release could be revoked.
According to Salisbury police, Greenwood and Biggin were part of two groups near Beach Access 4 on Ocean Front South. Around 6 p.m. a loud and rowdy altercation between the two groups drew the attention of a lifeguard who called police. While officers were speaking to the parties, Biggin slapped Greenwood for allegedly making fun of his girlfriend or wife.
After separating the two groups, police asked Greenwood’s party to get back in their car and leave the area. As it turned out, neither Greenwood nor his three friends could legally drive the car. Police told them the car would have to be towed and asked them to remove all their belongings from the car.
As Greenwood was doing so, a glass pipe with white residue fell to the ground in front of officers.
“All officers on scene, including MSP (Massachusetts State Trooper) James Maloney saw the pipe fall and began walking toward Greenwood. Greenwood bent over quickly, picked up the glass pipe and threw it over a fence and onto a sand dune,” Officer Craig Goodrich wrote in his report.
Goodrich and two other officers subdued and handcuffed Greenwood before placing him in a police cruiser. Maloney found the pipe on the dune and noticed it had white residue inside and a burnt end.
“Based on my training and experience, this type of pipe, with the white residue inside, is used for smoking crack cocaine or other illicit narcotics,” Goodrich wrote in his report.
During booking, Greenwood insisted he only smoked marijuana in the pipe, not cocaine.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached by email at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter: @drogers41008.
