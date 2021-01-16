NEWBURYPORT – A local man who flipped his car onto its roof on Low Street more than year ago, saw driving while under the influence of drugs and other charges continued without a finding for a year following Thursday's court appearance in Newburyport District Court.
Newburyport police say Zachary Saba, 27, of Washington Street, was under the influence of marijuana when he struck a parked car in the area of 200 Low St. on Dec. 12, 2019, and overturned his 2013 Volkswagon Passat, according to court records.
Via videoconference, Judge William Martin suspended Saba's drivers license for 45 days and ordered him to take a road safety program. Saba was also ordered to pay a to-be-determined amount of restitution.
It was around 11 p.m. on a cold clear night when Officer Kevin Martin responded to a crash and saw the overturned Passat in front of 211 Low St. Nearby was a heavily damaged Jeep that Martin surmised had been pushed out of its parking spot when the Passat smashed into it.
Saba was seen in a driveway lying on a witness' lap. He told Martin he fell asleep behind the wheel.
"I wasn't wearing my seat belt so I kicked out the windshield and got out of the car," Saba said, according to Martin's report.
Martin quickly came to the conclusion that Saba was under the influence of marijuana based on his appearance and the smell of the drug coming from his clothing. Although claiming he was only "sore" Saba was transported to Anna Jaques Hospital as a precaution.
Once the Passat was righted onto its wheels, police searched it. They found a half-empty whiskey bottle, marijuana in a baggie and a marijuana grinder. A paramedic at the scene told Martin "Yeah, he smells like weed," Martin wrote in his report.
The witness who comforted Saba told police that the man seemed "very off" as he was running around her yard asking for help, according to Martin's report.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.