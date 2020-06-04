SALISBURY – A Methuen man caught urinating on a Salisbury Beach parking lot fence Sunday was wanted by New Hampshire police for a previous offense and arrested, according to court records.
Gregory C. Smith, 29, of Howe Street, was arraigned Monday via videoconference in Newburyport District Court and held without bail.
He was expected to be picked up Tuesday by Salem, New Hampshire, police who have charged him with shoplifting, theft and trespassing, court documents show.
According to a Salisbury police report, nearby beach residents reported a man acting strangely around 5 p.m. Sunday and called police. When Sgt. Richard Dellaria arrived, he saw Smith urinating on a municipal parking lot fence.
Dellaria watched as Smith walked back to his car and put items, including an open beer can and a jar filled with marijuana, on the ground.
The officer also noticed Smith was carrying a backpack leaking beer. Dellaria approached and admonished him for urinating in public.
The officer also told Smith he needed to clean up his mess and move along, the report said.
Smith, who smelled of alcohol, became belligerent and told Dellaria he was going to film him.
“I told him that was perfectly fine but that wasn’t going to change anything,” Dellaria wrote in his report.
Dellaria and Smith continued talking when Officer Brian Verney arrived to assist. Dellaria soon found out that Smith had a warrant for his arrest out of New Hampshire. Smith denied the New Hampshire charges and began “causing a scene.”
Dellaria and Verney placed Smith under arrest for disorderly conduct and the outstanding warrant, according to Dellaria’s report.
Smith was not arraigned for the disorderly conduct charge, court records show.
Dave Rogers is a staff reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
