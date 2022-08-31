AMESBURY — An injured New Hampshire mother wheeled herself before a Newburyport District Court judge on Monday about a month after police say she was drunk when she crashed a SUV into a tree with her two young children in the back.
Kris Moore, 36, of Kingston was arraigned on charges of drunken driving (second offense), child endangerment while OUI, reckless driving while under the influence with injury, having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle and speeding. She was released on personal recognizance and ordered to return to court Oct. 25 for a pretrial hearing.
Her two children, ages 2 and 4, were injured in the crash, which saw Moore slam her Acura MDX into a tree near 38 Kimball Road, according to an Amesbury police report.
Moore sustained a broken wrist and ankle as well as a broken orbital bone in the crash July 31.
Her children were bleeding from facial injuries and there was concern the 2-year-old was drifting in and out of consciousness. All three were transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital in separate ambulances, Amesbury police Officer Shawn O’Brien wrote in his report.
When O’Brien first arrived at the crash scene about 5:25 p.m., he expected to smell the scent of the airbags that filled the interior during the crash.
“Instead was met by a very strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from Kris,” O’Brien wrote in his report.
After the three were transported to the hospital, Amesbury police Officer Teagan Davis conducted an “inventory search” of the car and found open containers of hard seltzer.
“There were several more cans of Whiteclaw (hard seltzer) located in the trunk of the vehicle that appeared to be unopened,” Davis wrote in her report.
Moore, according to police, told officers that she hit a bump off Kimball Road, sending her off the street and into a tree. But she later told police that moments before leaving the road, she was handing her daughter a cup.
A witness told officers that she never saw Moore hit the brakes before striking the tree, according to Davis’ report.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
