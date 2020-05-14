Police: Mulch in skatepark has deterred skateboarders

NEWBURYPORT – In the nearly two weeks since the city made the controversial decision to dump mulch in the city’s skatepark when other measures to keep teens from using the closed facility proved ineffective, police said they have not had to break up any gatherings there.
“I don’t think they’re skating there anymore,” City Marshal Mark Murray said Wednesday.
Responding to a series of complaints about teens using the skatepark after the city chained the front gate, Department of Public Services workers dumped enough mulch in the park May 1 to make it unusable.
Mayor Donna Holaday said the decision was made soon after at least 15 boys were discovered hopping the fence days earlier and were “incredibly rude” to park staff who asked them to leave.
The teens still used the park after the city locked the fence, repaired breaks, and put up signs to prevent any congregating at 70 Low St., Holaday said in early May.
But two weeks later, the issue is still a hot topic. Earlier in the week, an aerial photo of the skatepark was posted on a local Facebook page site and rapidly drew dozens of comments. The comments ranged from people voicing their strong displeasure with the city to others critical of skateboarders and their parents.
An informal Twitter poll on the issue showed a slight majority of people disagreed with the city’s decision. As of Wednesday at 2 p.m., 57 percent of 61 voters said the city should not have dumped mulch in the skatepark.
In a Tweet, Newburyport resident Michael Dulany called the city’s action “draconian.”
“The science behind this is important," he said. "Fact: Studies have shown that it is incredibly unlikely to contract the virus outside. So limit occupancy (monitored by the police) and mandate mask wearing. Mental health is critical. Kids need things to do.”
Another resident, Ryan Ferguson, said the city will eventually have to expend more resources to make the skatepark usable once the pandemic is over.
“Sort of seems like it’s going to be a huge pain to clean up when they have to do that eventually,” Ferguson wrote on Twitter.
Murray said overall his department has not responded to many calls involving people using skateparks or other recreational facilities, including basketball hoops.
When his officers do respond, they remind offenders of the city’s policy and ask them to leave. Murray said it is a challenge to enforce the city’s social distancing policies while not becoming a police state.
“We want to save our relationship with the community,” he said.
Murray said most people are using common sense and following guidelines to stay safe and protect others. But he also said people tend to let their guard down after awhile.
“It’s human nature,” Murray said.
Dave Rogers is a staff reporter with the Newburyport Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.