NEWBURY - Local police and the Council on Aging are warning residents of an unemployment benefits scam that has already victimized Newbury residents.
Using stolen personal information, criminals are filing illegitimate unemployment claims through the Massachusetts Department of of Unemployment Assistance system, according to the state's Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development.
Newbury police Detective Sgt. Aaron Wotjkowski said six residents have been targeted since June 1 with at least two alerting police that scammers were successful.
"In the last week we've seen an uptick," Wotjkowski said.
As a result, Newbury police, in conjunction with the Council on Aging, issued a warning Wednesday on Facebook.
One person told police the state paid out more than $11,000 in unemployment benefits to the fraudsters. Another victim showed police a letter informing him that he was approved to receive $500 a week in benefits.
The victims range in age between 47 and 68. None of them lost money but rather their names were used to steal money from the state, Wotjkowski added.
Wotjkowski is urging residents to keep a close eye on their email accounts and anywhere where their personal information is available.
In an unrelated scam, a local woman was recently tricked into letting someone who claimed to work for Apple access her computer, stealing personal information, Wotjkowski said.
Hoping to stop the scammers, the Department of Unemployment Assistance in late May began using additional identity verification measures that will temporarily delay the payment timeframe for many unemployment claims in Massachusetts. As a result, certain unemployment claimants may be asked to provide additional identity information in order to verify the validity of their claim.
Nationwide, an estimated 1.5 million people filed for unemployment last week, according to data released by the federal government Thursday morning.
Residents who believe they may have had a false unemployment claim filed using their identity are urged to utilize the Department of Unemployment Assistance fraud contact form at mass.gov/unemployment-fraud or to call the DUA customer service department at 877-626-6800.
“Protecting the integrity of the unemployment system and ensuring benefits are going only to valid claimants is the top priority of the Department of Unemployment Assistance,” Labor and Workforce Development Secretary Rosalin Acosta said in late May in response to the growing problem.
“While the program integrity measures we are taking will unfortunately mean that some claimants will experience temporary delays in payment, we believe these steps are necessary to respond to this unemployment scam. We are working rapidly to respond to this scheme and urge individuals who may have had a false unemployment claim filed in their name to contact the department," Acosta said.
Dave Rogers is a staff reporter with the Newburyport Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
