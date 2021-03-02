NEWBURYPORT – A local man faces a misdemeanor breaking and entering charge after Boston police say he broke into Fenway Park early Saturday and then scaled the left field wall known as the Green Monster.
In addition to nighttime breaking and entering, Seamus Webster, 19, of Newburyport was charged with trespassing.
The Boston University student was arraigned in Roxbury Municipal Court on Monday morning and ordered to stay away from Fenway Park.
Webster is due back in court March 16 for a status hearing.
Webster was arrested without incident about 1:40 a.m. on David Ortiz Drive, across the street from the iconic home of the Boston Red Sox, according to a police spokesperson.
Police say after breaking into Fenway Park, Webster scaled the Green Monster and stood atop it before heading down. Six other men who police say attempted to break in were also questioned.
Webster is a freelance sports writer who has previously written stories for The Daily News.
