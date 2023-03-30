NEWBURYPORT — Recently obtained Newburyport Police Department records indicate that the search for the late Kevin Mahoney was a multifaceted and exhaustive process that involved officers reviewing video footage, interviewing several people, and knocking on many doors hoping to discover how he ended up drowning in the Merrimack River in July 2021.
His body was found by a local diver at the North End Boat Club on Aug. 1, 2021, around 4:20 p.m. That was roughly 20 hours after he was reported missing by his girlfriend at 7:30 p.m. on July 31.
Mahoney’s family recently filed a lawsuit against the Neptune Club in civil court, accusing the Hancock Street private club of serving alcohol to an already intoxicated Mahoney. They are seeking up to $1 million in damages, expenses and mental hardship.
The suit claims the Neptune Club served Mahoney alcohol around July 30 or 31, 2021, “after he was already under the influence of alcohol, which defendant Neptune Club, its agents, servants or employees knew or reasonably should have known.”
Mahoney was last seen outside the North End Boat Club heavily intoxicated at around 1:30 a.m. on July 31, according to the recently acquired police report.
An eyewitness told police that he was in his car when he spotted Mahoney staggering down the Merrimac Street boat club’s driveway shirtless and knocking over signs in the lot. He then saw Mahoney in a grassy area on the west side of the property close to the water’s edge. The eyewitness also told police that before seeing Mahoney in the lot, he drove past the Newbury resident as he was walking west on Merrimac Street.
“(The eyewitness) was the last person to see Mahoney and it was determined that he (Mahoney) was last seen either in heavy brush along the banks of the Merrimack River or the dock of the North End Boat Club,” Newburyport police Inspector Michael Sugrue wrote in his report.
Mahoney had been inside the North End Boat Club, where he was a member, earlier that evening with his girlfriend, but left around 11 p.m. on July 30 after the bartender there refused to serve him more drinks because it was past “last call.” Mahoney became upset at the bartender, prompting the couple to leave. Mahoney and others then drove to the Neptune Club where they had drinks and stayed for an hour before leaving at midnight, according to the report.
The girlfriend then drove Mahoney back to her place “when all of a sudden Kevin got out of the car around the Water Street and Federal Street intersection,” Newburyport police officer Michael Failite wrote in his report. “She stated she continued on home which is the last moment she saw him.”
Mahoney had a boat moored at the North End Boat Club, as well as a car parked in the lot.
Upon learning Mahoney was missing, police began canvassing the area around the boat club. Sugrue and fellow inspector Christopher McDonald began walking east and west on Merrimac Street looking for houses that had Ring surveillance cameras on their doors. The inspectors spoke to residents on nearby Oakland Street and searched at least one property for any sign of Mahoney.
According to a detailed timeline of the search, divers belonging to the Newburyport Police Dive Team and the Massachusetts State Police Underwater Recovery Unit first entered the water around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 1, searching the area around Mahoney’s boat and dock area. By 9:45 a.m., a state police helicopter arrived on the scene and searched the immediate area for half an hour. A K-9 unit was also used with no luck.
At 10:55 a.m. a fleet of drones, coordinated by a friend of the Mahoneys, were in the air mapping the area from the Chain Bridge and to the mouth of the Merrimack River.
Divers resumed their search around 1:35 p.m. but were unable to find Mahoney. Another dive took place around 3 p.m., but again nothing was discovered. By 3:30 p.m., the search was called off until the following day due to weather and tide conditions.
However, at 4:18 p.m., Mahoney’s body was found by private diver Michael Goodridge, who brought his body to the surface. The body was carried to the nearby U.S. Coast Guard station where it remained until a medical examiner arrived, according to Newburyport police records.
Following the discovery, police obtained video footage from a nearby storeowner that showed Mahoney walking near Leary’s Fine Wine & Spirits at 202 Merrimac St. around 1 a.m. on July 31. In addition to having trouble walking in a straight line, Mahoney was yelling to the point it woke up area residents.
The suit, for which Mahoney’s sister, Kerri Tolman, is listed as his personal estate representative, cites negligent/wrongful death; negligence by the Neptune Club; and negligence via conscious pain and suffering.
In each case, Tolman is seeking punitive damages, attorney fees, costs and “all applicable damages recognized by law.” The cover letter lists the $1 million sought by the estate.
“The failure of defendant Neptune Club, its agents, servants or employees to exercise reasonable care by serving, or continuing to serve alcoholic beverages, and/or intoxicating liquor to the decedent constitutes carelessness, violation for stature, negligence, gross negligence, and/or willful, wanton, and-or reckless conduct,” the suit reads.
Attempts to reach the Mahoney family for comment through their attorney Peter Chandler were not successful, as Chandler did not return phone calls.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
