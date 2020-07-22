NEWBURYPORT – Court documents related to the arrest of Donn Pollard, a local man charged with attacking a protester supporting the Black Lives Matter movement in Market Square, show he was legally intoxicated when the crimes reportedly took place.
Pollard, 63, of Fruit Street, Newburyport, was arraigned Friday in Newburyport District Court on assault and battery and disorderly conduct charges. He was released on personal recognizance and ordered to return to court Sept. 17 for a pretrial hearing.
The documents, which became public after Pollard's arraignment, included a lengthy report written by arresting Officer Kevin Martin. The veteran Newburyport officer, who was working a detail at the time of the incident, is facing criticism from witnesses who said he only responded to the reported assault after realizing he was being recorded.
Martin, according to multiple witnesses, also said something along the lines of, “If you want to defund the police so bad, then why should I help you?” in addition to similar remarks.
In response, the city hired consultant John Dristiliaris, principal of John Dristiliaris Consulting, to review what took place and report back with recommendations for the Newburyport Police Department. His report will be shared with the community later this month, the mayor and city marshal said.
Among the new information released in Martin's report is his account of the immediate aftermath that includes seeing the alleged victim chase Pollard.
"I saw a woman, later identified as the victim, run after the subject and tackle him in the middle of Merrimac Street. She hit him several times and then placed him in a chokehold. I immediately broadcasted that I needed a back-up from additional units because a 'Black Lives Matter protestor' had just tackled an older man in the street," Martin wrote in his report.
Martin made no mention of his alleged comments that, in part, sparked the hiring of the outside consultant.
Among the officers who responded and helped arrest Pollard was Officer Ryan Cutter. According to Martin's report, the alleged victim told Cutter that Pollard came over to her, screamed an expletive at her, and then slapped her with an open hand near the left side of her eye. A witness told Cutter that Pollard first tried to grab her sign before striking her.
Based on interviews with the woman and witnesses, along with the commotion Martin heard while working the police detail, the officer believed there was enough probable cause to charge Pollard with the two crimes. Pollard was subdued by bystanders by the time Martin and Cutter arrested him, according to Martin's report.
Martin added that neither the alleged victim nor the witness told police she tackled Pollard and tried to place him in a chokehold.
At the police station, Pollard agreed to take a blood-alcohol level test and registered a .10, over the legal limit for drunken driving, which is .08. Another breath test, taken a few hours later right before Pollard was released on $40 cash bail, showed his blood-alcohol level had fallen to .092, according to Martin's report.
City Marshal Mark Murray was contacted by The Daily News but did not respond. The alleged victim declined to comment when reached by a reporter.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
