NEWBURYPORT - Dozens honored local police officers and their brethren across the country Friday morning by attending a brief ceremony at Brown Square marking Saturday's national Peace Officers Memorial Day.
President John F. Kennedy designated May 15 as a day to honor law enforcement officers who gave their lives protecting and serving the public. The day is part of National Police Week.
In brief remarks, City Marshal Mark Murray said 125 police officers across the country have died in the line of duty since the beginning of 2021, with five dying in May. That grim tally, he said, is 53 more than this time last year. Murray then recited the names of local police officers who died in the line of duty since 1905.
Mayor Donna Holaday also said a few words, reminding people that despite the death of George Floyd last year at the hands of four Minneapolis police officers, the vast majority of police officers should be honored for their duty.
"We cannot make broad strokes condemning all those who get up every morning and put on their blue uniforms," Holaday said, acknowledging there remained "deep distrust" of police officers in light of Floyd's murder.
On hand watching the ceremony were Immaculate Conception students who formed a line to thank officers after the ceremony ended shortly before 9 a.m.
