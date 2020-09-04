WEST NEWBURY — Two headstones in Walnut Hill Cemetery, including one belonging to late town historian Elizabeth Thompson, were found knocked over early last week.
Cemetery trustee and maintenance manager Rick Thurlow said he noticed the vandalized headstones Aug. 24 and reported the matter to police.
Officer Michael Dwyer met Thurlow at the cemetery and saw the two headstones on the ground. Upon examining them, he could not find any signs they had been hit by a car but instead appeared to have been pushed over.
“Mr. Thurlow told me that the smaller headstone is commonly knocked over because it is on the corner of the dirt road on the property,” Dwyer wrote in his report. “The second headstone is much larger and was knocked over using some amount of force.”
In a phone interview, Thurlow said the smaller headstone signifies Thompson’s final resting place while the larger one belongs to the Hemingway family.
In a letter to The Daily News of Newburyport, Thurlow wrote that vandals had “visited the cemetery again.”
In past incidents, vandals have driven over many of the lots, causing grass damage.
“This time, not only was Elizabeth’s grave driven over, but her headstone had been completely ripped out of the ground,” Thurlow wrote.
He went on to write that “to the individual or individuals responsible, the West Newbury police are on the lookout for you.”
Thurlow, who has been “digging holes” in Greater Newburyport cemeteries for 50 years, said he has deep respect for all those buried in a cemetery and was angry to learn someone vandalized Walnut Hill Cemetery.
“It bothers me because you’re desecrating someone’s grave,” Thurlow said in a phone interview.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.