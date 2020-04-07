ROWLEY – A local man faces disorderly conduct and open/gross lewdness charges after police say he urinated outside Market Basket on Friday while waiting in line to get into the supermarket.
Richard A. Medico, 58, was summonsed to Newburyport District Court to answer to both charges after several others in line and a police officer working a detail there saw the incident, according to Rowley police.
Rowley police Chief Scott Dumas said Medico exposed himself and urinated on a public sidewalk in full view of several bystanders about 2:30 p.m.
“Mr. Medico offered no reasonable explanation for his behavior,” said Dumas, who added that Medico was issued a “no trespass order” by the store.
The sight of long, spaced-out lines outside Market Basket locations across the region became commonplace starting Thursday when the grocery store chain began limiting the number of shoppers allowed in the store at the same time to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Since Thursday, Rowley and Newburyport police officers hired by Market Basket were on hand to maintain order.
Newburyport police Marshal Mark Murray said unlike Rowley, there were no incidents involving customers at the city’s store.
“So far, so good for us, Murray said. “They’ve been doing pretty good there.”
He said Monday was to be the last day a Newburyport police officer would be stationed outside Market Basket on Storey Avenue.
Market Basket spokeswoman Justine Griffin said the stores hired police details at some locations last week to help with the implementation of new social distancing policies.
“Customers have been incredible in helping us achieve the social distancing policies,” she said. “Going forward, police details will be used as needed on a case-by-case basis at the discretion of the store manager.”
