IPSWICH — A man has died in what police say was either a possible drowning or a medical episode off Pavilion Beach on Sunday evening, police said.
The victim was identified as a Rowley man, approximately 60. He was pronounced dead at Beverly Hospital, a spokesman for the town said Monday.
Chief Paul Nikas is withholding the name of the victim due to the potential that the death was caused by a medical emergency other than drowning.
The Ipswich Police and Fire departments were sent to Pavilion Beach at 5:17 p.m. for a report of a person in distress in the water.
The person was pulled from the water and assisted by a retired Ipswich firefighter and an off-duty Somerville firefighter, who, according to the press release, do not want to be identified.
The cause of death will be determined by an autopsy, the town’s spokesman said.
