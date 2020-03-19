NEWBURYPORT – A week after a man wearing a surgical mask and a camouflaged jacket robbed a Santander Bank branch inside Port Plaza, local police are still trying to identify him.
Around 4:30 p.m. on March 11, the suspect took off from the bank with cash after demanding money from a bank employee. The suspect did not show a weapon, according to police. Authorities did not release the amount of cash that was stolen.
Newburyport police Lt. Matthew Simons said Wednesday morning that Inspector Christopher McDonald was still working with the Massachusetts State Police’s bank robbery task force on identifying the suspect.
Shortly after the man ran from the bank, local police, along with a Salisbury police K-9 unit, searched the area along Hale Street. Others scoured the area of the industrial park in Newburyport. At the same time, a state police helicopter flew up from Plymouth to provide aerial support. After searching for about three miles, the Salisbury K-9 was exhausted and stopped.
After police received word that a man was seen running through the sunflower field with a duffle bag next to Colby Farm on Scotland Road, Newbury police fanned out on side roads and tried to set up a wide perimeter. Officers from Salisbury, Newbury, West Newbury, Amesbury and Georgetown had joined the search by 6:30 last Wednesday night, with roadblocks set up in various places to check cars traveling through.
