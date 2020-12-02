AMESBURY – A Seabrook man faces as many as five years in state prison after being charged with threatening his father with a handgun last month at the father’s business.
Richard Boyer IV, 35, was charged Nov. 20 with assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery and malicious destruction of property less than $1,200. He was arrested Monday on a warrant and held overnight.
At his arraignment Tuesday morning in Newburyport District Court, Boyer was held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Monday.
A dangerousness hearing determines whether a defendant poses too great a risk to his alleged victim or society to be afforded bail while awaiting trial.
A man walked into the police station Nov. 20 to say his son came into his shop in a rage about 9 a.m.
After screaming about how Boyer did not have any money since he was let go from the business, he “pulled a gun from his waistband and held it up as if he was going to hit him with it.
His son then shoved him into a wall,” Officer Ronald Guilmette wrote in his report.
Boyer left the store in a rage and then smashed the driver’s side mirror of his father’s 2009 Corvette. Boyer left in a silver Subaru Legacy. The father told Guilmette that he did not believe the gun was real but admitted he had no way of knowing.
Based on Boyer’s actions and his history of mental illness, Guilmette referred to him as being “armed and dangerous.”
A little later, Sgt. Charles Sciacca reached Boyer on a cell phone and asked him to turn himself in to police. Boyer refused, prompting police to send a “be-on-the-lookout” advisory to southern New Hampshire police departments, according to Guilmette’s report.
An arrest warrant was issued soon after the advisory was put out but Boyer did not turn himself in at the Amesbury police station until Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.