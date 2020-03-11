Police search for robber who hit Santander Bank at Port Plaza

RICHARD K. LODGE/Staff photoSalisbury and Newburyport police talk at the front door of Santander Bank in Port Plaza in Newburyport on Wednesday afternoon after a masked person robbed the bank about 4:30 p.m.

NEWBURYPORT – Police from Newburyport and half a dozen other communities converged on Santander Bank at Port Plaza late Wednesday afternoon after a masked man robbed the bank and ran across the street into the woods.

As of 5:30 p.m., police were searching the area behind Hodgie’s Too, with a Massachusetts State Police aircraft headed to the area from Plymouth. The Amesbury Police Department’s K-9 unit searched along Hale Street and other officers were scouring the edge of the industrial park in Newburyport.

After police received a report a man carrying a duffel bag was seen running through the sunflower field next to Colby Farm on Scotland Road, Newbury, police fanned out on side roads and tried to set up a wide perimeter. Officers from Salisbury, Newbury, West Newbury, Amesbury and Georgetown had joined the search by 6:30 Wednesday night, with roadblocks set up in various places to check cars traveling through.

