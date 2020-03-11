Police search for robber who hit Santander Bank at Port Plaza

NEWBURYPORT – Police from Newburyport and half a dozen other communities converged on Santander Bank at Port Plaza late Wednesday afternoon after a masked man robbed the bank and ran across the street into the woods.
As of 5:30 p.m., police were searching the area behind Hodgie’s Too, with a Massachusetts State Police aircraft headed to the area from Plymouth. The Amesbury Police Department’s K-9 unit searched along Hale Street and other officers were scouring the edge of the industrial park in Newburyport.
After police received a report a man carrying a duffel bag was seen running through the sunflower field next to Colby Farm on Scotland Road, Newbury, police fanned out on side roads and tried to set up a wide perimeter. Officers from Salisbury, Newbury, West Newbury, Amesbury and Georgetown had joined the search by 6:30 Wednesday night, with roadblocks set up in various places to check cars traveling through.
Check www.newburyportnews.com for updates on this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.