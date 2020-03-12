NEWBURYPORT – Police continued searching today for a masked man in a camoflage jacket who robbed the Santander Bank at Port Plaza late Wednesday afternoon and ran across the street into a wooded area.
Police from the city, half a dozen neighboring communities and the state police quickly swarmed the area, following a tip that a man was seen running with a white duffel bag through the fields next to Colby Farm on Scotland Road, Newbury.
City Marshal Mark Murray said police are seeking the public's help identifying the suspect, who is shown in bank camera photos distributed by police.
Police said at around 4:30 p.m., police responded to Santander Bank, 45 Storey Ave., for a report of a bank robbery. When they arrived, officers were told the man, wearing a surgical mask and sunglasses, entered the bank and demanded money from the teller, who gave him an undisclosed amount of cash.
The robber ran across Low Street and into woods behind Hodgie's Too ice cream shop.
The Salisbury Police Department K9 unit was brought in for mutual aid to try and track the suspect.
Police from Salisbury, Amesbury, Newbury, Georgetown, West Newbury, Massachusetts State Police and North Eastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (NEMLEC) assisted with the search.
No weapons were shown and no one was injured during the incident, Murray said in a press release.
Murray asks that anyone with information about this robbery or who can identify the suspect to call Inspector Christopher McDonald at 978-462-4411.
