SEABROOK — Police seized a significant amount of drugs from a man Friday night after he was seen repeatedly walking in and out of Lowe's Home Improvement at 417 Lafayette Road.
Officers from the Seabrook Police Department arrived at Lowe's about 5:30 p.m. after someone noticed a man walking around the parking lot, approaching vehicles and going in and out of the store over an extended period of time, according to a press release.
Michael Harper, 33, of Dover, New Hampshire, was arrested and charged with possession of heroin and fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of Suboxone, possession of Klonopin, felon in possession of a dangerous weapon (knife), breach of bail, possession of marijuana and violation of probation or parole.
A second person was released without charges, police said.
"This arrest was the result of concerned citizens observing and reporting abnormal activities," Chief Brett Walker said. In this case, 'See something, say something' resulted in the seizure of a sizable quantity of dangerous and illegal drugs and the arrest of a multitime offender."
With the Fourth of July in mind, Walker said, "I don’t believe it’s an exaggeration to say that taking these drugs off the streets prevented at least one tragedy in the coming days. We encourage citizens to err on the side of caution and call us when they get 'that feeling' that something isn’t right."
Harper was arrested by Dover police June 10 and charged with possession of heroin with intent to distribute. In January, he was arrested in Somersworth, New Hampshire and charged with possession of Suboxone.
The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with further information to contact Officer Dave Hersey at 603-474-5200 or dhersey@seabrookpd.com or Detective Sgt. Dan Lawrence at 603-474-5200 or dlawrence@seabrookpd.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.