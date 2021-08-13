AMESBURY – A local woman accused of ripping off the wiper blade of a stranger's car while shirtless last September agreed to pay $15 in restitution during her appearance Thursday in Newburyport District Court.
Sharon Coogan, 39, of Adams Court, saw a malicious destruction of property under $1,200 charge generally continued for four months. During that time, she must stay out of trouble with the law, remain alcohol free and pay the victim $15. If she complies, the charge will dropped in mid-December.
Amesbury police Detective Steven Reed responded on Sept. 25 to a report of a woman damaging a person's car parked underneath the Water Street parking deck. En route, Reed learned the suspect was "shirtless."
When Reed arrived, the victim pointed to his car and Coogan standing behind it.
"I asked Mrs. Coogan several times to put on her shirt on (note: bra and pants on). As I spoke with Mrs. Coogan I could detect a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage," Reed wrote in his report.
Reed began speaking to the car owner who said he did not know the woman or why she was damaging the vehicle.
"I had just gotten out of work and was heading to my car in the parking garage. When I got there I saw a woman with her shirt off ripping off the wiper blade of the back of my car. She was talking to herself and she seemed to be on some type of drugs," the victim told Reed, according to his report.
Coogan began shouting at Reed loud enough to attract the attention of patrons at Silvaticus Brewery across the street. Reed eventually placed Coogan in protective custody and drove her back to the Amesbury Police Department. There she was summonsed to court for damaging the victim's car, according to Reed's report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.